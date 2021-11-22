IFP Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 21,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 272,815 shares of company stock worth $8,991,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.32.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.27%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

