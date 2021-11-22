Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (APR.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE: APR.UN) in the last few weeks:

11/17/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$14.00.

11/16/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.20 to C$14.25.

11/15/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$14.25 to C$14.75.

11/12/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR was given a new C$13.50 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$13.25 to C$14.00.

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$13.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.19 million and a P/E ratio of 4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.77. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$10.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 29.87%.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

