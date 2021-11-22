IFP Advisors Inc Has $397,000 Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

NYSE:CFG opened at $49.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.67. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

