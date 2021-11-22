Comerica Bank Sells 3,323 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,276,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,935,000 after buying an additional 4,141,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,856,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,165,000 after buying an additional 1,523,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,021,000 after buying an additional 1,518,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,113,000 after buying an additional 1,462,754 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,016,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

CCL stock opened at $20.49 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $31.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 42.88% and a negative net margin of 1,387.65%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.19) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

