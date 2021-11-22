Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,897,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,215,000 after buying an additional 183,772 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LivePerson by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson by 10.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LPSN shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $42.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. LivePerson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.15 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

