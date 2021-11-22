Comerica Bank Has $3.57 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 89,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 85,714 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 91,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

IPG stock opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

