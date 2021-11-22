Contrasting Cielo (CIOXY) and Its Peers

Cielo (OTCMKTS: CIOXY) is one of 219 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cielo to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cielo and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cielo $2.17 billion $95.11 million 5.88 Cielo Competitors $2.91 billion $326.42 million 75.29

Cielo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cielo. Cielo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cielo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cielo 8.04% 7.26% 1.03% Cielo Competitors -1.34% -77.12% 2.11%

Dividends

Cielo pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cielo pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 26.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cielo has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo’s competitors have a beta of 2.95, meaning that their average share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cielo and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cielo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cielo Competitors 1196 6012 11243 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.36%. Given Cielo’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cielo has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Cielo competitors beat Cielo on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Cielo

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions. Its products include Sky Mobile with Reader, Sky ZIP, wired and wireless machine, 3G and wi-fi machine, Sky IOL, TEF, Sky mobile, and payment by Link. The company was founded on November 23, 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

