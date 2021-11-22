Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Stake Lessened by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,783,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,722 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $28,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 569,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 101,656 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 5.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 540,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 18,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 50,805 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,081 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 320,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARDC opened at $15.96 on Monday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

