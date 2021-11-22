PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Financial Survey

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Sensus Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -60.10% -56.26% Sensus Healthcare -0.95% -0.87% -0.68%

This is a summary of recent ratings for PolyPid and Sensus Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 2 1 3.33 Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 173.38%. Sensus Healthcare has a consensus price target of $7.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.13%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Sensus Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($1.97) -3.53 Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 9.63 -$6.84 million ($0.02) -277.50

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PolyPid, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats PolyPid on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

