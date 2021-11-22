Contrasting Banco Bradesco (BBDO) and Its Peers

Banco Bradesco (NYSE: BBDO) is one of 319 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Banco Bradesco to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 25.17% 17.84% 1.61% Banco Bradesco Competitors 28.73% 12.41% 1.26%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Banco Bradesco and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Bradesco Competitors 2153 8888 7171 505 2.32

As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.23%. Given Banco Bradesco’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 25.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco’s peers have a beta of 0.54, meaning that their average stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion $3.21 billion 7.02 Banco Bradesco Competitors $1.22 billion $208.71 million 12.58

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

