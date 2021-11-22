Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,709,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $28,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AM. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.12. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 3.08.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

