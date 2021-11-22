Comerica Bank Has $3.76 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,786 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $207,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $55.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.