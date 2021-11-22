Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.54. Bassett Furniture Industries posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bassett Furniture Industries.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

BSET has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $23.16. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $15.58 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 457,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 19,364 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.