Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $1.93 Million Investment in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 96,670 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $10,785,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 2,584.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 208,213 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 200,457 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $4,105,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 735.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 160,030 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 527.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,976 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 93,301 shares during the period. 8.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Macquarie lowered shares of Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:SCR opened at $35.58 on Monday. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.95 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a current ratio of 11.89.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

