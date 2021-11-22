Comerica Bank Has $3.80 Million Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 51,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $89,577.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,000.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

