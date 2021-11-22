Marshall Wace LLP Sells 35,058 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,058 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 237.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.73.

APTV opened at $176.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.26. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $113.92 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

