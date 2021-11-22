Man Group plc Makes New $331,000 Investment in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in DermTech by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,678 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,152,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in DermTech by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,659,000 after purchasing an additional 468,875 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in DermTech by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,020 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $109,263.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 1,126 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $40,749.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.51. DermTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 571.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DMTK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DermTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

