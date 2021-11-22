Amalgamated Bank Takes $257,000 Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $55.87 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.75. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $478,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

