LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) by 46.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 318,415 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in LightInTheBox were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of LightInTheBox by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.52. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $5.69.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 28.40%.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

