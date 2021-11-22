Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 11,106 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,106 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $29.86 on Monday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.