27,690 Shares in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMBM opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.41. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.26 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMBM shares. Vertical Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

