Millennium Management LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 37.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total value of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,917 shares of company stock worth $16,891,303 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $788.53 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $804.75 and its 200-day moving average is $802.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $879.00 to $939.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $874.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $886.12.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

