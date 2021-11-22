UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 655.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in JFrog by 377.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JFrog by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,902,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 513,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FROG stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.