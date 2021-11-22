California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 113,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paya by 400.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Paya by 46.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 84,629 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paya during the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get Paya alerts:

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.41 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of -0.17. Paya Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). On average, research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYA. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Paya in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.70.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.