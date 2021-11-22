Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 1,830 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Morningstar by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,236,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $100,260,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $323.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.32. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.41 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,709,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,263,733.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,339 shares of company stock worth $54,334,460 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

