MetLife Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $73.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $715.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $76.94.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $970.84 million for the quarter. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%.

In other news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 9,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $542,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

