Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $1.18 Million in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,492 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

COUP stock opened at $212.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.61. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Coupa Software from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.48.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.72, for a total value of $83,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.35, for a total value of $12,167,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,854 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,552. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

