26,940 Shares in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PPBI opened at $41.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.57 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

