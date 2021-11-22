Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases $130,200.00 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Biodesix stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($31.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDSX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biodesix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

