Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases $130,200.00 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $130,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Biodesix stock opened at $6.38 on Monday. Biodesix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.
Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($31.93) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 35.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 95,757 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biodesix by 258.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 413,826 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $1,321,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $2,716,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Biodesix during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.99% of the company’s stock.
Biodesix Company Profile
Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.
