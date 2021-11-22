Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 30,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 359.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 384.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 441 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.31.

Best Buy stock opened at $136.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $137.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

