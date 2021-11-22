Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 216,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 31,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,342 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 32,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $189.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.28.

IAC stock opened at $128.76 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.99.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.07. The company had revenue of $924.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

