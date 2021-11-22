Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 9,987 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDU shares. CLSA cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $2.19 on Monday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

