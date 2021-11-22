Walleye Trading LLC Boosts Stock Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENNVU. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,387,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,065,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $9,616,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 790,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G.F.W. Energy XII L.P. purchased a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at $6,552,000.

OTCMKTS ENNVU opened at $10.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

