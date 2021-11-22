Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases Shares of 38,880 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,717,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,247,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,976,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,772,000. 37.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 46.48.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

