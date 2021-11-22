Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Provident Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Acquisition by 98.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAQC opened at $9.77 on Monday. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

