Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 68,770 Shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 207,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,853,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $440,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,473,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ADER opened at $9.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $9.92.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.