Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Decreases By 22.0%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 340,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the October 14th total of 436,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.3 days.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $41.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.67 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

