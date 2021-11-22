Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Drops By 22.1%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.6 days.
OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $34.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $37.64.
About Bunzl
Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.