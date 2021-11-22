Short Interest in Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Drops By 22.1%

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the October 14th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 88.6 days.

OTCMKTS:BZLFF opened at $34.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $37.64.

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

