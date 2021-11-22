BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

BELIMO stock opened at $592.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.86. BELIMO has a one year low of $400.00 and a one year high of $8,550.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut BELIMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

