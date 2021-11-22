Contrasting DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

DiaMedica Therapeutics has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for DiaMedica Therapeutics and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaMedica Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A

DiaMedica Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 475.92%. Given DiaMedica Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe DiaMedica Therapeutics is more favorable than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Profitability

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaMedica Therapeutics N/A -49.94% -47.35% MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 14.10% 19.55% 8.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of DiaMedica Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DiaMedica Therapeutics and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaMedica Therapeutics $500,000.00 143.53 -$12.29 million ($0.77) -4.96 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $20.03 billion 1.63 $2.27 billion $7.38 34.15

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than DiaMedica Therapeutics. DiaMedica Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility. The Life Science sector provides scientists with laboratory materials, technologies, and services. The Performance Materials sector offers specialty chemicals and materials for demanding applications. The firm offers pharma and biopharma manufacturing, pharmaceutical research, pharma quality control, and government and academic research services. The company was founded by Friedrich Jacob Merck in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany.

