Boqii (BQ) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Boqii to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boqii and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boqii Competitors 141 698 1051 53 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 11.59%. Given Boqii’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% Boqii Competitors -16.66% 14.63% 1.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Boqii has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s rivals have a beta of 2.18, indicating that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -167.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $479.17 million -9.75

Boqii’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Boqii rivals beat Boqii on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

