Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anterix were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Anterix during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,317,000. Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 192,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.62. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,017.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $61,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,831 shares of company stock worth $3,566,350 in the last three months. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anterix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

