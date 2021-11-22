Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 14,331 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Titan Machinery worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 297,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 487.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 55,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 45,846 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.92. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $35.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.