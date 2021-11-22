IP Group (LON:IPO) PT Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO) had its price target lifted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 151 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON IPO opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Friday. IP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 84.90 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.20 ($2.04). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 131.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.

In other news, insider Greg Smith bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($13,659.52).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

