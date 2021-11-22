$598.48 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $598.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Redfin’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $594.70 million and the highest is $605.64 million. Redfin reported sales of $244.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $44.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94. Redfin has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $98.44.

In other Redfin news, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $1,440,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,713,813 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,472,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,726 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,232,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,917 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 471,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 134,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,404,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,821 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

