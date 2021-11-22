Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 24,836 Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 773,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $34,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,644,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,842,000 after buying an additional 879,170 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,067,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,370,000 after purchasing an additional 192,625 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 53,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,166,000 after acquiring an additional 112,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 407,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS NUSC opened at $46.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $44.66. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.