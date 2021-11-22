Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,463 Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,463 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 835.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,471,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 164.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,431,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after acquiring an additional 528,016 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 938,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,455,000 after acquiring an additional 397,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,641,000 after acquiring an additional 97,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Chung sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total value of $78,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HYFM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

HYFM stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

