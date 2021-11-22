Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of Callon Petroleum worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

CPE opened at $52.44 on Monday. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.