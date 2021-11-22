Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 37,952 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 69.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 37,952 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allegion were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 801,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,667,000 after buying an additional 381,225 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,554,000 after buying an additional 283,810 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Allegion by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,655,000 after buying an additional 226,116 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total value of $263,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,349 shares of company stock worth $1,942,050 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $133.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. Allegion’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.71.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

