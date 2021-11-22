Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 193.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,128 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,729,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,515 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $54,610,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $40,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,667 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wedbush raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $24.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

